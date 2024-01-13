Jaelen House scores 26 points as New Mexico beats No. 19 San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points, including nine straight in a 17-0 first-half run, and New Mexico beat No. 19 San Diego State 88-70 Saturday, ending the Aztecs’ seven-game winning streak.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 for New Mexico (14-3, 2-2 Mountain West) and JT Toppin had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Jaedon Ledee scored 13 points and Darrion Trammell 12 for the Aztecs (14-3, 3-1).

The difference in the game was at the foul line, where the Lobos made 21 of 31 attempts. San Diego State was 11 of 20.

New Mexico turned in a stout defensive effort, particularly on Ledee, who was averaging 22 points.

The Aztecs struggled with foul issues throughout the game, with starters Lamont Butler, Reese Waters and Micah Parsons spending significant time on the bench.

The game turned with five minutes remaining in the first half when House poured in nine straight points to start the run, reversing a 35-23 San Diego State lead that was built on two 8-2 runs.

Trailing 40-37 at the half, the Aztecs never got any closer after the break. The Lobos took control with an 11-1 run seven minutes into the half and their advantage never fell below double digits.

BIG PICTURE:

San Diego State will likely drop out of the Top 25.

New Mexico needed the win. A loss would have it four games behind the Aztecs with a return trip to San Diego State looming.

UP NEXT:

New Mexico plays No. 20 Utah State Wednesday, giving the Lobos consecutive home games against ranked teams for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

San Diego State hosts Nevada Wednesday.

By GLEN ROSALES

Associated Press