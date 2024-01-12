Partly Cloudy
Crockrell scores 16 to lead UC Irvine over Hawaii 60-50

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II had 16 points in UC Irvine’s 60-50 victory against Hawaii on Thursday night

Crockrell shot 8 of 15 from the field for the Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn was 3 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Carter Welling went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bernardo da Silva led the Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Juan Munoz added nine points and two steals for Hawaii. Justin McKoy also had eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

