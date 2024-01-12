Crockrell scores 16 to lead UC Irvine over Hawaii 60-50

HONOLULU (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II had 16 points in UC Irvine’s 60-50 victory against Hawaii on Thursday night

Crockrell shot 8 of 15 from the field for the Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn was 3 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Carter Welling went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bernardo da Silva led the Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Juan Munoz added nine points and two steals for Hawaii. Justin McKoy also had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press