Cloudy
34 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cal Baptist defeats Tarleton State 77-63

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 17 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Tarleton State 77-63 on Thursday.

Daniels added six assists for the Lancers (9-7, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference). Yvan Ouedraogo added 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds and four blocks. Hunter Goodrick shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Devon Barnes finished with 12 points and two steals for the Texans (10-5, 3-1). Dario Domingos added 11 points for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 