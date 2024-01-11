Long Beach State visits UCSD following Pope’s 29-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (11-5, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Bryce Pope scored 29 points in UCSD’s 76-58 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 6-1 in home games. UCSD ranks third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Beach are 3-1 in Big West play. Long Beach State is second in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.9.

UCSD’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 13.3 more points per game (80.8) than UCSD gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Tritons and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tritons. Pope is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Beach: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

