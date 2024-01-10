Pope leads UCSD against Long Beach State after 29-point game

Long Beach State Beach (11-5, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Bryce Pope scored 29 points in UCSD’s 76-58 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons are 6-1 on their home court. UCSD is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beach are 3-1 in Big West play. Long Beach State is second in the Big West scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

UCSD’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tritons. Pope is averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Traore is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Beach: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

