Memphis recruit Mikey Williams enters transfer portal 5 weeks after plea deal in gun case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Memphis recruit Mikey Williams has entered the transfer portal five weeks after reaching a plea agreement in a gun case.

The school confirmed Monday that the former star from San Ysidro High has decided to transfer. “The University process for him to join the men’s basketball program was underway, but Williams elected to explore his options at this time,” the school said in a statement.

Williams had been enrolled in online classes at Memphis and was on the roster but didn’t have access to team facilities or activities while his legal case played out in a suburban San Diego courtroom.

Williams pleaded guilty to one felony gun charge on Nov. 30 and one of his attorneys said the 19-year-old is not expected to face jail time.

Williams had faced nine felony counts and up to 30 years in prison after a shooting incident at his home on March 17 in which no one was injured. In a deal with prosecutors, Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of making a criminal threat and to a special allegation of using a firearm during the threat.

In exchange, the other eight counts were dismissed and Williams was ordered to complete a gun safety course, attend anger management sessions and complete 80 hours of community service. Sentencing has been set for Aug. 12 in San Diego County Superior Court, when the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor if Williams follows terms of the deal and avoids any criminal offenses, attorney Randy Grossman said.

Williams was one of the name, image and likeness era’s earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Puma ended its relationship with Williams in 2023. On3.com once estimated his NIL valuation at $3.6 million, but Williams’ name no longer appears in the rankings.

