Allen-Eikens scores 20 to lead Cal State Northridge over Hawaii 76-66

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points as CSU Northridge beat Hawaii 76-66 on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens shot 5 of 12 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line for the Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West Conference). Gianni Hunt scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Keonte Jones had 13 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. The Matadors picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2) were led in scoring by JoVon McClanahan, who finished with 23 points and five steals. Noel Coleman added 13 points for Hawaii. Justin McKoy also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

