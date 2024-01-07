Clear
Bjorklund’s 13 help St. Thomas beat Sacramento State 63-50

By AP News

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund’s 13 points helped St. Thomas defeat Sacramento State 63-50 on Saturday night.

Bjorklund shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Tommies (12-5). Raheem Anthony scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Kendall Blue shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Tommies picked up their sixth straight win.

The Hornets (4-11) were led by Duncan Powell, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Jacob Holt added 10 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

