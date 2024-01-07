Clear
32.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Portland takes down Pacific 78-64

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 19 points in Portland’s 78-64 victory against Pacific on Saturday night.

Robertson also contributed nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Pilots (7-9, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Tyler Harris added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and also had nine rebounds. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams was 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Cam Denson led the Tigers (6-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Nicquel Blake added 12 points for Pacific. Donovan Williams also recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 