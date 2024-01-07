Traore scores 19 points, grabs 15 rebounds to help Long Beach State down UC Riverside 83-75

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help Long Beach State defeat UC Riverside 83-75 on Saturday night.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 17, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Beach (11-5, 3-1 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Kaleb Smith led the Highlanders (6-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. UC Riverside also got 19 points and six rebounds from Kyle Owens. Barrington Hargress also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press