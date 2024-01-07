Clear
31.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tyson puts up 17, Seattle U beats Cal Baptist 48-46

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Schumacher put back a missed 3-pointer by Cameron Tyson at the buzzer to lift Seattle U to a 48-46 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Tyson finished with 17 points on 8 of 23 shooting (1 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Brandton Chatfield scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. John Christofilis shot 2 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Lancers (8-7, 1-3) were led in scoring by Hunter Goodrick, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. added nine points for Cal Baptist. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo also put up nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits UT Rio Grande Valley and Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 