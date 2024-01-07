Clear
Bent Leuchten and Justin Hohn scored 14 points apiece to help UC Irvine beat UC Davis 74-71 in OT

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten and Justin Hohn scored 14 points apiece in UC Irvine’s 74-71 overtime victory against UC Davis on Saturday night.

UC Irvine scored the first four points in the extra period and outscored UC Davis 12-9. Andre Henry and Pierre Crockrell II scored four points apiece for UC Irvine in overtime.

Leuchten added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West Conference). Hohn made a layup with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 62-all. Henry was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. Crockrell chipped in eight points.

The Aggies (8-7, 3-1) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 26 points. Ty Johnson added 20 points, five assists and four steals for UC Davis but missed a potential game-winning jumper to end regulation. Leo DeBruhl finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

