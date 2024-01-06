McGhie leads UCSD against CSU Fullerton after 25-point game

UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Tyler McGhie scored 25 points in UCSD’s 79-72 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Titans are 4-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by DJ Brewton averaging 6.0.

The Tritons are 2-0 in conference play. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton scores 67.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 68.1 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Bryce Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press