Cloudy
40.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mahaney scores 25 in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-70 victory against San Diego in WCC opener

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 25 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat San Diego 81-70 on Thursday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Mahaney also contributed six assists and three steals for the Gaels (10-6). Augustas Marciulionis scored 16 points and added 10 assists and three steals. Luke Barrett and Mitchell Saxen both added 14 points,

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (10-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points. Wayne McKinney III added 12 points and three steals for San Diego. In addition, PJ Hayes had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 