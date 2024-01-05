Mostly Cloudy
Hawaii wins 78-67 over CSU Bakersfield

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — JoVon McClanahan’s 19 points helped Hawaii defeat CSU Bakersfield 78-67 on Thursday.

McClanahan was 6 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 10 from the line for the Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 6 of 6 and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Justin McKoy had 18 points and was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Dalph Panopio led the Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Corey Stephenson added 15 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Kaleb Higgins also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

