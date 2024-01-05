Cloudy
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hohn and Sara score 17, lead UC Irvine over CSU Fullerton 75-67

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn and Derin Saran each scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat CSU Fullerton 75-67 on Thursday.

Hohn was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Saran shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Pierre Crockrell II finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (8-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Dominic Brewton, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Donovan Oday added 13 points for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 