UCSD earns 79-72 victory over UCSB

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 25 points as UCSD beat UCSB 79-72 on Thursday.

McGhie shot 10 for 13, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West Conference). Bryce Pope scored 20 points, going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Hayden Gray had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (7-6, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Ben Shtolzberg added 13 points for UCSB. Yohan Traore also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

