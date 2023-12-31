Cloudy
Brewton scores 17 as CSU Fullerton defeats Hawaii 63-61 in OT

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Dominic Brewton had 17 points in CSU Fullerton’s 63-61 overtime victory against Hawaii on Saturday night.

Brewton was 7-of-15 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West Conference). Vincent Lee finished 5 of 9 from the floor to add 10 points. Grayson Carper shot 3 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1) were led by Bernardo da Silva, who recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds. Justin McKoy added 12 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii. Noel Coleman also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

