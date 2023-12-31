Clear
Carpenter puts up 20 in New Mexico State’s 66-61 win over Cal Baptist

By AP News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-61 victory against Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Carpenter added seven rebounds for the Aggies (6-9). Jaylin Jackson-Posey was 4-of-10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Femi Odukale shot 3 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the foul line to finish with seven points.

The Lancers (8-5) were led in scoring by Kendal Coleman, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. added 14 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Hunter Goodrick had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

