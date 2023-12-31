Clear
UC Riverside earns 79-77 victory against UCSB

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat UC Santa Barbara 79-77 on Saturday night.

Hargress shot 11 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West Conference). Isaiah Moses scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Kyle Owens was 2-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (7-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 39 points. Yohan Traore added 12 points and nine rebounds for UCSB. Josh Pierre-Louis also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

