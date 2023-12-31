Pepper’s 25 lead UC Davis past Cal Poly 71-46

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 25 points in UC Davis’ 71-46 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Pepper also had six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West Conference). Kane Milling added 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Ade Adebayo went 3 of 3 from the field to finish with nine points.

Jarred Hyder finished with 13 points and three steals for the Mustangs (4-10, 0-2). Kobe Sanders added 10 points for Cal Poly.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis visits UC Riverside and Cal Poly takes on Long Beach State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.