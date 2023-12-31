Clear
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pepper’s 25 lead UC Davis past Cal Poly 71-46

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 25 points in UC Davis’ 71-46 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Pepper also had six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West Conference). Kane Milling added 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Ade Adebayo went 3 of 3 from the field to finish with nine points.

Jarred Hyder finished with 13 points and three steals for the Mustangs (4-10, 0-2). Kobe Sanders added 10 points for Cal Poly.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis visits UC Riverside and Cal Poly takes on Long Beach State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 