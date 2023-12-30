Cloudy
Pope scores 13 as Fresno State knocks off San Diego 71-67

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pope had 13 points in Fresno State’s 71-67 win against San Diego on Friday night.

Pope added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). Eduardo Andre scored 11 points and added five rebounds and four blocks. Xavier Dusell was 4-of-11 shooting (1 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (9-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. San Diego also got 22 points from Wayne McKinney III. PJ Hayes also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

