Traore’s 23 points, 22 boards help Long Beach State beat CSU Fullerton in Big West Conference opener

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore had 23 points and 22 rebounds, Lassina Traore added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Long Beach State defeated CSU Fullerton 81-71 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Traore recorded the third 20-20 game in the last 30 years for Long Beach State.

Marcus Tsohonis shot 5 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 17 points for the Beach (9-4). It was the sixth straight victory for the Beach.

Long Beach State outrebounded Cal State Fullerton 55-34.

The Titans (7-6) were led by Max Jones, who recorded 19 points. Dominic Brewton added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Vincent Lee also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

