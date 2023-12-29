Cloudy
48.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine wins 73-66 against UC Riverside

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 73-66 on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Henry shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Anteaters (8-5). Carter Welling scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Hohn was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Benjamin Griscti led the way for the Highlanders (5-8) with 18 points and two steals. UC Riverside also got 14 points, seven assists and two steals from Isaiah Moses. In addition, Kaleb Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 