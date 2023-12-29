Cloudy
Bostick scores 22 as CSU Northridge beats Cal Poly 83-73

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick had 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 83-73 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Bostick also contributed three steals for the Matadors (10-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Jasman Sangha had 19 points and shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kobe Sanders finished with 33 points and five assists for the Mustangs (4-9). Jarred Hyder added 15 points and four steals for Cal Poly. In addition, Joel Armotrading finished with nine points, two steals and five blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

