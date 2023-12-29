UC San Diego takes down CSU Bakersfield 76-64

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 23 points as UC San Diego beat CSU Bakersfield 76-64 on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Pope also contributed five rebounds for the Tritons (7-6). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Francis Nwaokorie had 13 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line.

Marvin McGhee finished with 18 points for the Roadrunners (5-7). Cameron Wilbon added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Naseem Gaskin finished with eight points, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press