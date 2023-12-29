Cloudy
UC San Diego takes down CSU Bakersfield 76-64

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 23 points as UC San Diego beat CSU Bakersfield 76-64 on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Pope also contributed five rebounds for the Tritons (7-6). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Francis Nwaokorie had 13 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line.

Marvin McGhee finished with 18 points for the Roadrunners (5-7). Cameron Wilbon added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Naseem Gaskin finished with eight points, four assists and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

