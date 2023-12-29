Clear
Pepper puts up 27, UC Davis takes down UC Santa Barbara 76-62

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 27 points as UC Davis beat UC Santa Barbara 76-62 on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener for both teams.

Pepper shot 9 for 19 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Aggies (6-6). Kane Milling was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Ty Johnson had nine points and shot 4 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Yohan Traore finished with 25 points for the Gauchos (7-4). Ajay Mitchell added 12 points for UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

