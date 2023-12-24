Clear
Missouri State earns 69-64 win over Saint Mary’s (CA)

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alston Mason had 19 points in Missouri State’s 69-64 win against Saint Mary’s (CA) on Saturday night.

Mason also contributed seven assists for the Bears (9-4). Donovan Clay shot 7 of 16 from the field and 3 for 5 from the foul line to add 18 points. Chance Moore had 16 points and was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Augustas Marciulionis finished with 17 points and five assists for the Gaels (8-6). Aidan Mahaney added 16 points and four assists for Saint Mary’s. Mitchell Saxen also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

