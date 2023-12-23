Clear
Thomas scores 22, San Francisco defeats Fresno State 77-57

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 22 points helped San Francisco defeat Fresno State 77-57 on Friday night.

Thomas was 8 of 12 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Dons (10-4). Marcus Williams scored 11 points, going 4 of 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Mike Sharavjamts shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Xavier Dusell led the Bulldogs (6-6) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Fresno State also got eight points from Leo Colimerio. In addition, Isaiah Pope had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

