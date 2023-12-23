Clear
CSU Northridge earns 82-70 victory over Montana State

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat Montana State 82-70 on Friday.

Allen-Eikens added six rebounds for the Matadors (9-3). Dionte Bostick scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jordan Brinson shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Robert Ford III led the Bobcats (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Brian Goracke added 14 points for Montana State. Brandon Walker also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

