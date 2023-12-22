Mostly Cloudy
Pepper has 21 as UC Davis beats NAIA-member UC Merced 80-57

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 21 points in UC Davis’ 80-57 win over NAIA-member UC Merced on Thursday night.

Pepper was 7 of 14 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (5-6). Kane Milling scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ty Johnson shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Tiler Fears finished with 13 points for the Bobcats. UC Merced also got nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Jaron Mertle. In addition, Cameron Brown finished with eight points and six rebounds.

UC Davis hosts UCSB in its next matchup on December 28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

