Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traore scores 24 points, Pierre-Louis has double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 24 points, Josh Pierre-Louis had a double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81 on Wednesday night.

Traore added six rebounds for the Gauchos (7-3). Pierre-Louis scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Cole Anderson shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Marcus Dockery led the way for the Bison (4-9) with 24 points. Isiah Warfield added 20 points for Howard. In addition, Seth Towns had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 