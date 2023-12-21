Amey leads San Jose State past Santa Clara 81-78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 17 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 29 seconds remaining as San Jose State took down Santa Clara 81-78 on Wednesday night.

Amey’s free throws gave San Jose State a 77-76 lead. Adama Bal’s layup pulled Santa Clara to 79-78 with five seconds left. Alvaro Cardenas added a pair of free throws for the Spartans with three seconds to go, and Bal missed a 3 to end it.

Amey added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Spartans (7-6). Cardenas scored 14 points and added 10 assists. Latrell Davis and Tibet Gorener added 12 points apiece.

Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Broncos (8-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and six assists. Bal added 14 points and five assists for Santa Clara. Camaron Tongue also had 11 points.

