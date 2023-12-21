Rain
Jones’ 16 points lead Cal State Fullerton over Pacific 67-56

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones had 16 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 67-56 win over Pacific on Wednesday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Titans (7-5). Dominic Brewton scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Grayson Carper finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (5-9) with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Nicquel Blake added 13 points for Pacific. In addition, Cam Denson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

