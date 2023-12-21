Rain
House scores 20, New Mexico takes down UC Irvine 78-65

By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House had 20 points in New Mexico’s 78-65 win over UC Irvine on Wednesday night.

House added five assists for the Lobos (11-1). Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points while going 3 of 6 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Lobos prolonged their winning streak to 10 games.

Justin Hohn finished with 14 points for the Anteaters (7-5). Andre Henry added nine points and two steals for UC Irvine. In addition, Derin Saran and Andre Henry had nine points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

