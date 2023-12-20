Alabama backup QB Tyler Buchner heading back to Notre Dame for lacrosse, degree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama backup quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player.

Buchner announced Wednesday on social media that he plans to return to South Bend, Indiana, after one season at Alabama and finish his degree. He plans to stay with the Crimson Tide through the College Football Playoff. Alabama faces Michigan on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

“I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May,” Buchner posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support.”

Buchner followed first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa after beginning the 2022 season as Notre Dame’s starter. He started the third game of the season against South Florida, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards.

Buchner ended the season behind starter Jalen Milroe and backup Ty Simpson.

