UCSD visits Tyson and Cal

UCSD Tritons (6-5) at California Golden Bears (3-7)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the UCSD Tritons after Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points in Cal’s 88-78 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Bears are 3-2 in home games. Cal is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 1-3 on the road. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 4.4.

Cal scores 76.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 67.9 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 77.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 76.8 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.7 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% for Cal.

Tait-Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press