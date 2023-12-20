Rain
Higgins scores 28 in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-76 win over South Dakota

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins’ 28 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat South Dakota 96-76 on Tuesday.

Higgins also contributed five assists for the Roadrunners (5-6). Modestas Kancleris scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Alexander had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (7-5) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who recorded 16 points. Lahat Thioune added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Paul Bruns had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

