Higgins scores 28 in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-76 win over South Dakota

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins’ 28 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat South Dakota 96-76 on Tuesday.

Higgins also contributed five assists for the Roadrunners (5-6). Modestas Kancleris scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Alexander had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (7-5) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who recorded 16 points. Lahat Thioune added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Paul Bruns had 11 points and two steals.

