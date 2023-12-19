Light Rain
Kyman scores 15 as Eastern Washington beats Cal Poly 62-53

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Kyman had 15 points in Eastern Washington’s 62-53 win against Cal Poly on Monday.

Kyman also added three steals for the Eagles (4-6). Casey Jones scored 10 points, going 3 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Ethan Price shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Mustangs (3-8) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 17 points. Tuukka Jaakkola added 11 points and nine rebounds for Cal Poly. In addition, Jarred Hyder had 10 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Washington visits Washington and Cal Poly squares off against Omaha at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

