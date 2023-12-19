Light Rain
Wright scores 19 to help Loyola Marymount defeat Detroit Mercy 76-56

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wright had 19 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-56 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Wright had six assists for the Lions (7-5). Dominick Harris scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Keli Leaupepe finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Detroit Mercy also got 13 points from Ryan Hurst. In addition, Jamail Pink had six points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

