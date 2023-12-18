Cloudy
UCSD visits Sacramento State on 3-game road skid

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (5-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-7)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD travels to Sacramento State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 at home. Sacramento State leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 39.9 boards. Duncan Powell paces the Hornets with 9.1 rebounds.

The Tritons are 0-3 on the road. UCSD averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 76.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 75.9 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Sacramento State.

Bryce Pope is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.4 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

