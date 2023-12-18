Cloudy
60.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moody scores 21 to lead Montana past San Jose State 86-75

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Aanen Moody’s 21 points helped Montana defeat San Jose State 86-75 on Sunday night.

Moody added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (6-4). Laolu Oke added 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had 15 rebounds. Money Williams had 15 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Myron Amey Jr. led the Spartans (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Tibet Gorener added 13 points for San Jose State. Latrell Davis also had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 