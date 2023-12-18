Cloudy
Rice scores 24 as Boise State defeats Cal State Fullerton 88-65

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice scored 24 points as Boise State beat Cal State Fullerton 88-65 on Sunday night.

Rice shot 7 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Broncos (8-3). Chibuzo Agbo scored 19 points while going 7 of 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Tyson Degenhart was 6 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Titans (6-5) were led in scoring by Max Jones, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Dominic Brewton added 16 points and seven rebounds for CSU Fullerton. Tory San Antonio also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

