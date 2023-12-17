Saxen has double-double and buzzer-beating layup in 2OT to give Saint Mary’s a 69-67 win over UNLV

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and his buzzer-beating layup in double-overtime gave Saint Mary’s a 69-67 victory over UNLV on Saturday night in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jumper with eight seconds remaining. Jordan Ross then dribbled the court and passed to Saxen for the game winner. Saxen scored the last five points of the game.

Alex Ducas scored 11 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line for Saint Mary’s (6-5). Aidan Mahaney finished with nine points and Joshua Jefferson had eight points to go with 11 rebounds.

Thomas led the way for the Rebels (4-5) with 24 points. Luis Rodriguez added 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for UNLV. Justin Webster also finished with 16 points.

Thomas’ layup tied the game with nine seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime tied at 50-all.

By The Associated Press