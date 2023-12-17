Clear
UCSB beats Loyola Marymount 68-59

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 25 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 68-59 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Mitchell also contributed six rebounds for the Gauchos (6-3). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Ariel Bland finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Alex Merkviladze led the Lions (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds. Dominick Harris added 10 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

