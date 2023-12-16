Cloudy
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hill’s 13 help Fresno State beat CSU Bakersfield 61-58

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Hill’s 13 points helped Fresno State defeat Cal State Bakersfield 61-58 on Friday.

Hill added nine assists for the Bulldogs (6-4). Donavan Yap scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Enoch Boakye shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kaleb Higgins finished with 17 points and five assists for the Roadrunners (4-6). Ugnius Jarusevicius added 11 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Fidelis Okereke also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 