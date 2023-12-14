Clear
Martinez scores 28 as Utah State beats Santa Clara 84-82

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ian Martinez had 28 points in Utah State’s 84-82 victory against Santa Clara on Wednesday night.

Martinez hit a 3-pointer that stretched the Aggies’ lead to 78-73 with 1:41 remaining. He then shot 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to help seal it.

Darius Brown II added 23 points, seven assists and four steals for Utah State (10-1). Max Agbonkpolo had 10 points.

The Broncos (7-4) were led in scoring by Adama Bal, who finished with 18 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 16 points for Santa Clara. In addition, Johnny O’Neil had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

