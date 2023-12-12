Clear
Bostick guides Cal State Northridge over Utah Tech 80-75

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 19 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Cal State Northridge defeated Utah Tech 80-75 on Monday night.

Bostick made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Matadors (7-3). Keonte Jones finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and four blocked shots. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 13 points and Dearon Tucker scored 11. Jordan Brinson pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Noa Gonsalves had 18 points to lead the Trailblazers (5-5). Tanner Christensen and freshman Aric Demings both scored 13. Christensen had eight rebounds, while Demings added seven assists and five boards. Jaylen Searles made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 11. Hamed Olayinka contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots off the bench.

