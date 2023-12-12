Williams, Brewer lead Texas A&M-CC over Northern Colorado 101-99 in double OT

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Kalen Williams scored a career-high 33 points and Jerome Brewer Jr. scored nine of his career-best 24 in the second overtime to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 101-99 victory over Northern Colorado on Monday.

KC Ugwuakazi’s layup with 1:20 remaining in the second extra period gave the Lions (5-6) a 93-91 lead. Brewer followed with a 3-pointer and they stayed in front from there.

Williams made 8 of 18 shots with five 3-pointers and all 12 of his free throws for the Lions. He added seven assists. Brewer hit 7 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 foul shots. He also had nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Alonzo Dodd hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with six rebounds. Tommie Lewis pitched in with 11 points and three steals.

Dejour Reaves finished with a career-high 30 points for the Bears (4-5), adding six rebounds. Saint Thomas totaled 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds with four assists. It was his fifth double-double this season. Riley Abercrombie had 16 points. Brock Wisne scored 13 before fouling out.

Brewer hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 76-76. Reaves made two free throws with 34 seconds left to force the second overtime tied at 85-all.

