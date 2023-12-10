Mostly Clear
Harris scores 28 to lead Loyola Marymount over UNLV 78-75

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Dominick Harris scored 28 points and Loyola Marymount held off UNLV 78-75 on Saturday.

Harris also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Alex Merkviladze scored 15 points with nine rebounds and made two free throws with 1 second left. Lars Thiemann shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Rebels (3-4). UNLV also got 15 points, two steals and five blocks from Kalib Boone. Isaiah Cottrell also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

