Harris scores 28 to lead Loyola Marymount over UNLV 78-75

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Dominick Harris scored 28 points and Loyola Marymount held off UNLV 78-75 on Saturday.

Harris also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Alex Merkviladze scored 15 points with nine rebounds and made two free throws with 1 second left. Lars Thiemann shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Rebels (3-4). UNLV also got 15 points, two steals and five blocks from Kalib Boone. Isaiah Cottrell also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press